LAHORE-The latest music video track ‘Sambhal Sambhal’ from the much hyped ‘Verna’ movie starring Mahira Khan, has been released yesterday. While this track is oozing love and laughter, the actress had shared the first teaser of the movie in which she looked fierce and keen on taking a revenge, which has us confused. The suspense keeps on building that what Shoaib Masoor has for us after showing completely two different aspects of the movie in both the teaser and this beautifully shot love song. Mahira Khan is, to be sure, a very strong actress and a very popular presence in Lollywood as well as Bollywood since her debut with King Khan in Raees earlier this year. The movie is written, directed and produced by Shoaib Mansoor under his company Shoman Productions. Verna is said to be released on November 17 this year.