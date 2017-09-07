LOS ANGELES-Casey Affleck has landed a part in forthcoming film ‘Stoner’, based on the John Williams novel of the same name. The 42-year-old actor has signed up to star in the drama movie, which will be directed by Joe Wright and produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and is based on the 1965 John Williams novel of the same name.

Blum - who optioned the book in 2011 - is quoted by Variety as saying: ‘’Because the novel is so beautiful but not well-known, fans of ‘Stoner’ feel like they’re in a secret club. ‘’I’m so excited that Casey, Joe and Andrew have come aboard to help expand this club’s membership. ‘’This quintessentially American work is being brought to the screen by a terrific international team and we’re confident their combined perspectives will add rich layers to this moving story.’’

Andrew Bovell will adapt a script based on the book, which tells the story of impoverished farmer William Stoner who is sent to state university to study agronomy but prefers English literature and takes on a scholar’s life.

Casey has tasted film success this year already after being awarded an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Lee Chandler in Kenneth Lonergan’s ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

The star admitted he feels ‘’very blessed’’ with his career following his Oscar win.

He recently said: ‘’It maybe seems hard from the outside but he’s had a pretty good time and I’ve had a weird life. I’ve been out here since I was 17 years old and so I’ve gotten to know lots of actors who have had a lot of success and some failures and some hard times and some success again.’’

‘’I’ve been able to see other people’s careers and how they’ve worked out and it’s been an education. And so I’ve really enjoyed my career. It’s been exactly what I wanted and I feel very blessed and happy with it.’’