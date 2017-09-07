LOS ANGELES-Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have confirmed their romance after she was allegedly banned from dating in public for five years as part of a clause in her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise.

The couple, who are thought to have been dating since 2013, were spotted walking hand in hand on a Malibu beach on Monday, finally revealing they are an item in public for the first time. In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the pair are seen strolling along the sand and Jamie, dressed down in tracksuit trousers and a black T-shirt, goes for a paddle in the sea.

Katie, 38, then comes to join him but she is forced to jog out of the way of an incoming wave.

The confirmation of their union comes after claims Katie was banned from dating for five years due to a clause included in her divorce from Tom Cruise - who she has daughter Suri, 11, with - which was settled in 2012 following six years of marriage.

The pair have gone to some lengths to hide their romance, with Jamie previously branding speculation they were an item ‘’fake news’’ and describing such reports as ‘’hilarious’’.

Katie is also said to have worn disguises to avoid being spotted when taking trips to Jamie’s house.

Jamie, 49, and Katie were said to have enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris in May after he finished filming on ‘Robin Hood’.

A source said at the time: ‘’Jamie wrapped filming on Robin Hood and Katie flew in to Paris to meet him for a few days. Tom Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 6 only a few blocks away, but Katie and Jamie stayed inside their hotel...and didn’t leave.

‘’Jamie had a big smile on his face as they returned to their hotel and snuck in through a private entrance. They were very discreet and made sure to always enter and exit the hotel and the car separately.’’ Last year, the pair enjoyed a trip to Mexico together to celebrate Katie’s 38th birthday.

A source said: ‘’Katie and Jamie took a private jet to Cabo from Van Nuys Airport [in Los Angeles].

‘’It was a quick trip for Katie’s birthday. It was only them and two pilots on the plane.

‘’They stayed in one of the most private suites at Las Ventanas al Paraíso hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path.

‘’They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.’’