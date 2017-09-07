LOS ANGELES:- Lil Wayne has been released from hospital after he found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room after suffering multiple seizures. The ‘Lollipop’ hitmaker - who suffers from epilepsy - is taking two weeks off to rest after he suffered multiple seizures over the weekend and was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room. Sources close to the rapper told gossip website TMZ that the star’s busy schedule and a lack of sleep was to blame for the situation. The 34-year-old star is said to have been going out after his shows and then heading to the studio.