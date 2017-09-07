The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a show cause notice to Urdu1 for airing a Bollywood movie.

Urdu1 aired Dangal which is proscribed by the Board of Film Censors in Pakistan.

Pemra has identified certain scenes which were deemed inappropriate for viewing in Pakistan as well. Therefore, the network has been given a seven-day period to furnish a reply in this regard.

The CEO of the organisaton has also been called upon for a personal hearing, while, the content is banned under the Pemra laws and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

Pemra has also received more complaints regarding illegal broadcasting of Bollywood movies, namely: Wanted and Dabang.