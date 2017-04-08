LONDON-Adele has broken a record as her record ‘2’ has overtaken Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’ by becoming the longest-charting album by a woman on the Billboard 200.

The 28-year-old singer - who has four-year-old son Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki - has succeeded Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’ by having the most weeks on the chart for an album by a female artist.

The ‘Water Under The Bridge’ hitmaker topped the charts with the album in 2011, which has lead single ‘Someone Like You’, and it’s currently on its 319th week on the list, beating the legendary American artist’s by one week.

The ‘Hello’ singer’s global record spent 24 non-consecutive weeks at the top spot and currently stands at 103 in the most recent chart data. Carole 1971 album was popular in the charts for 302 consecutive chart weeks from its debut, which peaked at number 79 through to 1977, before making a chart return in 2010.

Other albums proven to be a huge success in the chart since it began publishing on a weekly basis from 1956 include Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, which currently holds the record for the most weeks on the chart at 927, followed by Johnny Mathis’ ‘Johnny’s Greatest Hits’ at 490 weeks.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking artist recently admitted she is unsure if she will ever tour again. The bubbly blonde is currently on a lengthy world tour, but admitted it could be the last time she hits the road to perform. Speaking on stage at her concert at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium recently, she said: ‘’Touring isn’t something I’m good at - applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. ‘’The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.’’

Despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, Adele previously admitted she still suffers from stage fright.

The singer-songwriter confessed in 2015 that she was finding it harder to perform on stage and was ‘’too frightened to try anything new’’.

She shared: ‘’I get so nervous with live performances that I’m too frightened to try anything new.

‘’It’s actually getting worse. Or it’s just not getting better, so I feel like it’s getting worse, because it should’ve gotten better by now.’’