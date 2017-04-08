GN LOS ANGELES:- John Legend says Beyonce made the biggest artistic statement of the year after she was beaten by Adele, and feels she was more deserving of the Album Grammy. John Legend feels Beyonce deserved Album of the Year at the Grammys more than Adele. The ‘Love Me Now’ singer has suggested the academy needs to do a ‘’reform’’ of the awarding system to balance both the commercial success and artistic statements of winners of the prestigious accolade. The 38-year-old hunk believes the R&B superstar made the most ‘’important’’ statement of 2017 at the time.