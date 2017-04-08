KARACHI -The LUX Style Awards office is proud to present prolific artist Osman Khalid Butt as the shows’ scriptwriter for the monumental 16th Lux Style Awards. Renowned for his sharp comic writing, searing wit, timing and banter, Osman brings with him a fresh and unique approach to the LSA2017 script and show.

A multi-faceted personality, Osman was the scriptwriting force behind 2016’s Janaan and also starred in feature film Balu Mahi along with his extremely popular roles on television’s Sanam and Diyar e Dil.

“Osman is one of those rare talents, who has worked across so many dimensions in the industry; the stage to television and film, behind and in front of the camera; and that equips him with an insight like no other. This coupled with his undeniable comic timing made him a natural fit for us to bring him on to the new LUX style awards team for a fresh perspective.”Said show director and producer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

When contacted Osman said: “This is the first time I am writing a script for an awards show in its entirety and fully embrace the challenge. Working as a team with my director Hassan is an honour and I am excited about what we produce together.”

The 16th LUX Style Awards will be recorded later in the month and are slated to air on Geo Television. The show is being produced and directed by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.