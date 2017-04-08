LAHORE- Qurram Hussain’s new music video “Turn up the Music Mr. DJ” has gone viral on social media hitting over five million in a short span of just three weeks. The music video unveils a story of a young couple (Bul Bulay actor Ayesha Omar and noted chorographer Hasan Rizvi) who have an argument and in an attempt to fix this, their mutual friend Qurram Hussain breaks into a song that later brings them together.

Hassan Rizvi proudly shared it on his Facebook page that the music video has hit over five million views on YouTube and Facebook. He said the comments like “Pakistan music scene is back” and “Pakistani music is the best” is the reason why we had started Corentto Pop Rock. Ayesha Omer and Hassan Rizvi congratulated Qurram Hussain over the great success of his second consecutive song. Earlier, Qurram’s Desan Da Raja (Suni Kuri) with Komal Rizvi was awarded the Google Award for the fourth most watched video in Pakistan in 2016.

Turn up the Music Mr. DJ, directed by filmmaker Wajahat Rauf, is shot in Karachi with a large of group of dancers. Talking about the song, Qurram Hussain says that it’s a light-hearted, fun loving party song about letting go of all your tensions, and enjoying the moment.

Turn up the Music Mr. DJ is a reminiscent of those good old days where having a good time with friends was all that mattered. Qurram said that Hasan Rizvi and Ayesha Omar had a blast during the shoot of the music video. “Though I wasn’t very good at it, Ayesha and Hasan somehow made me dance,” he said.