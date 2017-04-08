Sahir Lodhi’s ‘Raasta’ released on 31st March this year opened to a variety of negative reviews. The film, made on a budget of Rs85 million, managed to make a profit of only Rs2 million on the very first day of its release.

Many critics and bloggers penned down the film reviews of 'Raasta' and most of them criticised the movie with negative comments declaring it as a flop production.

However, in reaction to the off-putting statements, Sahir Lodhi feels that the bloggers labeled the whole nation and that is just not acceptable by him.

The response, apparently, didn’t go well with Lodhi hence he decided to hit back at the bloggers. At a press conference on News One, he spoke about the matter and especially retaliated against the comments that stated: ‘Sahir is a cheap actor and has cheap fans.’

He yelled and questioned the individuals, that who gave them the right to differentiate between the audiences. He said, “I am standing with the people of Pakistan.” He further asked, “How can you call them cheap.”

Earlier this month, Sahir also appeared live with comedian Junaid Akram, who feels that the reviews he read were more like a personal hate frustration. He also shared that he’s uncertain to why Sahir always receives hate from the audiences.

Apparently, the bloggers who reviewed Raasta also stated: “If you watch Raasta, you’ll be judged.”