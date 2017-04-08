LONDON-Victoria and David Beckham ‘’respect’’ each other’s busy work schedule, and try to make as much time for one another as possible without their phones so they can simply talk. The 42-year-old fashion designer has been married to the 41-year-old former England football captain for almost 20 years, and the brunette beauty - who has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 123, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her spouse - believes the key to their long lasting relationship is ‘’good partnership’’ and understanding the other’s hectic lifestyle but being able to take charge over their brood. Speaking about her love life in the May issue of Elle UK magazine, the brunette beauty said: ‘’David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses.’’ The style icon has revealed the couple try to make time for one another without their phones around when they can simply talk. The fashion mogul explained: ‘’But we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk.’’

And when Victoria is tied up preparing for Fashion Week, the tattooed hunk will look after their four children, which the entrepreneur believes is a sign of his ‘’support’’ to her.

She said: ‘’The children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night. That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what? I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership.’’

Meanwhile, the former Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice in the group - has described her time with Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton has being ‘’so much fun’’, as it helped her to learn ‘’an enormous amount’’ about production.

The ‘Wannabe’ hitmaker said: ‘’Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun. I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes-the package excited me.’’