LOSANGELES-Jodie Whittaker says she didn’t see people’s reactions to her becoming the first female Doctor Who, because she’s not on social media.

Speaking to BBC 6 Music in her first broadcast interview since her casting was revealed, she said: “This will be a blessing and a curse. “I’ve missed a lot of the fun stuff and probably the bad stuff.” The Broadchurch star also praised fans of the sci-fi series as “the most amazing, creative people”.

And she said she had spoken to the actors who have previously played The Doctor - although she didn’t ask for advice. “The overwhelming sense was this is such an exciting journey,” she said.

“It’s to be enjoyed. There’s no advice you can do - no person plays this part the same. What a freeing thing it is.”

The reaction to Whittaker’s casting was mostly positive - but a sizeable minority protested that the Doctor shouldn’t be played by a woman.

The actress said she managed to avoid most of the commentary.

“I’ve missed a lot of the fun stuff and probably the bad stuff because I’m not on any type of social media and never have been,” she told Shaun Keaveny.

“So if I get something it’s a mate screen grabbing something and sending it to me.”

She said she had seen “an amazing video” of a young girl’s reaction, as she watched the trailer revealing the Doctor’s new identity.

Whittaker also admitted the role “was not in the realm of possibility” when she was growing up and that getting the part was “incredibly emotional”.

The 35-year-old, who’s previously starred in Broadchurch, said that when she found out her audition had been successful: “I didn’t faint - I played it really cool and cried.”

She added she was looking forward to the “freedoms and fun” and the “scale of the storylines” - especially as she is going to be working with Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, who is the new Doctor Who showrunner.

“I already know Chris - I already know how incredible he is. The direction he’s going to take it is going to be amazing. I get excited by it,” she said.

“I don’t even know what the journey is. Every script I read will be brand new. This certainly is very different.”

And in an interview with BBC News, the actor said she felt “relief” at the news of her role being “public knowledge”.

She added that she’d had “a lot of fantastic advice” about the attention she would receive as The Doctor.

“I’m lucky because I’ve had a body of work, so it’s not like going from anonymous to recognised.

“I’ve worked with David (Tennant) and other people who’ve been part of the Doctor Who journey.