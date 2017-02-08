LAHORE-Fashion Parade Bride and Luxury Pret delivered what it promised in attendance were mainstream fashion icons and socialites from UK, India and Pakistan. Pakistan’s premium designers converged at the historic landmark One Marylebone to showcase to the British elite the luxurious diversity of Pakistani Brides.

Fashion Parade Bride powered by Studio by TCS was a night full of glitz and glamour, featuring extravagant collections by 10 renowned Pakistani designers; Nilofer Shahid, Nomi Ansari, Tena Durrani, Shamaeel Ansari, Maria B, Faiza Samee, Saira Rizwan, Rani Emaan, Seher Tareen and Sherzad Rahim toola. Hair and Makeup was done by the dynamic duo, Aamir and Ambreen, who created their signature flawless bridal look.

Rafyl was the official photographer for the event, Jewelry for Tena Durrani’s collection was provided by Jadau and Red Dot Jewels provided their exquisite jewelry for Rani Emaan. The media partners for this exclusive night were Grazia Pakistan, Khush Wedding, Urdu1 and B4U.

The front row included the likes of; Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK H.E. Syed Ibne Abbas, Poppy Hodgson daughter of Lord and Baroness Fiona Hodgson, Neeta Spencer of the British Asian Trust Charity, Jorgie Porter, Olivia Cox, the presenter was Alice Baxter from BBC World News, Lizzy Cundy, Henry Conway, world’s first hijabi model Mariah Idrissi, Louise Cole, film director Gurinder Chadha,ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz and Nikita Andrianova. Fashion Parade is the brain-child of entrepreneur Sadia Siddiqui, having been inspired to create an authentic platform to launch South Asian fashion to the British audience in a credible show held in the heart of London, promoting their talent to key members of international business, media and the fashion fraternity. Fashion Parade Bride and Luxury Pret powered by Studio by TCS is the newest addition to Fashion Parade platform. The Fashion Parade Bride and Luxury Pret experience was one of its kinds as stated by Sadia Siddiqui “It’s an honor and privilege for me to showcase South Asia’s leading and emerging designers through Fashion Parade. This was Mustang Production’s first ever luxury bridal and pret show. The aim was to get Asian, in particular Pakistan’s fashion recognized and appreciated at an international level.”