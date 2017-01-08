While Donald Trump continues to struggle to compile a star-studded guest list for his upcoming inauguration on January 20, Barack Obama's farewell bash boasted a slew of celebrity attendees.
According to Marie Claire, on Friday night, the President and First Lady hosted their final soirée in the White House and invited all their famous friends to join the festivities. Among those reported to be at the high-profile affair were such A-listers as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Solange Knowles (who also performed), Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, George and Amal Clooney, and many, many more.
While photos were not allowed inside, several guests posted photos to their social media accounts to mark the special occasion before turning over their phones to Secret Service.
Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. ????????????????✊????✊????????????????????????— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017
Leaving the White House at 3am last night after dancing the night away, celebrating 8 incredible years. What an extraordinary night. Here with my dear friend @robinlordtaylor who came with me. Thank you @barackobama and @michelleobama for everything and for including me. Unforgettable and joyous and as inspiring as ever, even in the midst of such an emotional, bittersweet goodbye.
CNN's Betsy Klein spotted several of the guests on their way into the event, tracking each arrival on her Twitter account.
How's the weather? "Great," says Al Roker on his way in to @whitehouse. Also spotted Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child, Tracy Ellis Ross— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 7, 2017
If this top-notch turn-out is any indication, the Obamas will clearly be missed by all of Hollywood—to say the least. And the Trump administration will have some very large party-throwing shoes to fill.