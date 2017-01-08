While Donald Trump continues to struggle to compile a star-studded guest list for his upcoming inauguration on January 20, Barack Obama's farewell bash boasted a slew of celebrity attendees.

According to Marie Claire, on Friday night, the President and First Lady hosted their final soirée in the White House and invited all their famous friends to join the festivities. Among those reported to be at the high-profile affair were such A-listers as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Solange Knowles (who also performed), Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, George and Amal Clooney, and many, many more.

While photos were not allowed inside, several guests posted photos to their social media accounts to mark the special occasion before turning over their phones to Secret Service.

Straight off the plane to the White House...

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. ????

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

????❤

A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on

What a night !

A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

This is about to be an AMAZING night....

A photo posted by Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) on

When the squad takes over The White House #squadgoals ????????

A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on

CNN's Betsy Klein spotted several of the guests on their way into the event, tracking each arrival on her Twitter account.

If this top-notch turn-out is any indication, the Obamas will clearly be missed by all of Hollywood—to say the least. And the Trump administration will have some very large party-throwing shoes to fill.