While Donald Trump continues to struggle to compile a star-studded guest list for his upcoming inauguration on January 20, Barack Obama's farewell bash boasted a slew of celebrity attendees.

According to Marie Claire, on Friday night, the President and First Lady hosted their final soirée in the White House and invited all their famous friends to join the festivities. Among those reported to be at the high-profile affair were such A-listers as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Solange Knowles (who also performed), Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, George and Amal Clooney, and many, many more.

While photos were not allowed inside, several guests posted photos to their social media accounts to mark the special occasion before turning over their phones to Secret Service.

Straight off the plane to the White House... A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. ???? A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

We were White House bound and later rang in his birthday there! IT was the time of our life! #BarackObamaIsForeverMyPresident HAPPYBIRTHDAYBABY A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:30am PST

????❤ A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Hanging with @iamterrencej & @newscaster and one of my favorite actors ever TOM HANKS!!! who also happens to be super cool and funny! Lots of laughs! ???? A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:26am PST

What a night ! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:02am PST

Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. ????????????????✊????✊???????????????????????? — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

This is about to be an AMAZING night.... A photo posted by Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

When the squad takes over The White House #squadgoals ???????? A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:22am PST

CNN's Betsy Klein spotted several of the guests on their way into the event, tracking each arrival on her Twitter account.

How's the weather? "Great," says Al Roker on his way in to @whitehouse. Also spotted Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child, Tracy Ellis Ross — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 7, 2017

If this top-notch turn-out is any indication, the Obamas will clearly be missed by all of Hollywood—to say the least. And the Trump administration will have some very large party-throwing shoes to fill.