LOSANGELES-The ‘Star Wars’ actress died on December 27th, four days after suffering a cardiac arrest onboard a transatlantic flight.

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest on Friday morning during at private ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Fisher had been cremated shortly after her death and some of her ashes were buried with her mother in their family plot.

At the ceremony Fisher’s brother Todd was seen carrying an urn shaped liked a giant prozac pill.

“She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she'd want to be,” he continued. “We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that.

"It was her favourite thing, and so that's how you do it. And so they're together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we're OK with that.”

Todd added that a bigger service was being planned to remember the actress’ where the public would be able to say their farewells. Reflecting on his mother and sister, Todd said he would remember them as “strong women”.

“They were both Molly Browns of sorts,” he said. “Molly Brown's a movie my mom made years ago and it's about a very strong woman. They were very, very strong women right to the end.”