WASHINGTON-President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are throwing a going-away party with a guest list that includes Beyonce, Jay Z and Bruce Springsteen, the showbiz weekly Variety reported.

Friends, donors and other entertainment industry people who have supported Obama are also invited to the apparently private affair.

George Lucas, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey and rapper Chance are among those on the guest list, Variety said.

The Obamas, who leave the White House on January 20 to make way for Donald Trump, threw a private party in June 2015 at which the late pop star Prince performed.

The White House on Thursday confirmed that it would host a social event .

"Over the years, the president and first lady have on occasion not frequently, but on occasion they've hosted parties at the White House for their friends," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"And I anticipate this will be the last one that they have. They've got some packing to do."