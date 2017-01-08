A Brazilian grandmother has been praying to a figurine from Lord of the Rings for years without realising. The woman thought she was praying to Saint Anthony but it turns out the figure was Elmond, Lord of Rivendell.

Her relative Gabriela Brandao made the discovery and posted it on Facebook with the caption: "The funniest discovery of 2016." The post reads: "My daughter's great-grandmother prays to Saint Anthony every day." On closer inspection, she said Saint Anthony wasn't what he seemed. The pointy ears may have given the game away. Gabriela's post has been shared thousands of times around the world.

Elrond, Lord of Rivendell

n the books, JRR Tolkien describes Elrond as "noble and fair as an elf-lord, as strong as a warrior, as wise as a wizard, as venerable as a king of dwarves, and as kind as summer".The figurine is dressed in a long brown robe, a bit like a monk - or perhaps a saint might wear. St Anthony of Padua is one of the Catholic Church’s most popular saints.

According to stanthony.org, St. Anthony of Padua's life is "what every Christian's life is meant to be; a steady courage to face the ups and downs of life, the call to love and forgive, to be concerned for the needs of others, to deal with crisis great and small, and to have our feet solidly on the ground of total trusting love and dependence on God".