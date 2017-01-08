The wait is over! We finally have our first look at Prince William and Duchess Kate's holiday card for 2016.

Posted by one lucky recipient at the lifestyle blog The Lady & the Rose, the annual Christmas greeting features a photo from the family's visit to Canada last fall. The image, taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson captures both Prince George and Princess Charlotte in awe of a balloon artist at a garden party for military families.

We haven't seen the inside yet, but each member of the Royal family reportedly signed the note, even three-year-old Charlotte, who scribbled a "C", reports Town and Country.

See the sweet snapshot below: