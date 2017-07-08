LOSANGELES-Lady GaGa will treat fans to some new content when she goes on tour next month. The ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker has teased that fans will be treated to some never-heard-before content when she hits the road in August and finishes in October.

Appearing as a guest on the Billboard ‘Pop Shop’ podcast, she said: ‘’Absolutely. It’s going to be really fun and I’m really excited, the stage for the tour has been designed and it’s being built. We’ve been building the story of the show since the Super Bowl, and we’re beginning to delineate where we want choreography, what songs I’d like to play at the piano, and lighting is a big thing this year. The stage is very different from anything we’ve ever done before.’’

And, according to her visual director Richy Jackson, who she’s worked with since 2011, the 31-year-old singer is always trying to ‘’expand her bubble’’ creatively.

He said recently: ‘’I think we’ve learned to continue pushing our creative bubbles. She’ll challenge me to try this or go with that. I always think about where we’ve come from and where we’re going on. For instance, for ‘John Wayne’, I knew that was about her intense relationships with men, so I wanted the dance to feel rougher. I loved the couple section I created for her where she’s hopping on the guy’s back and still dancing and singing. That’s the beauty of our organic, creative relationship: we both keep trying to exPand each other’s bubble.’’

And it’s not just Gaga who is excited about hitting the road and seeing fans.Richy - who has also worked with Usher, Will Smith, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot and *NSYNC among many more big names - said: ‘’With Lady Gaga, it’s going to be the ‘Joanne Tour’, I’m really excited about that. It’s going to be fun to bring that album to life, so people can see the vision. I love going on tour and seeing all the fans in different cities. They’re so excited and welcoming.’’