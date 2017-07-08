LOSANGELES:- Lorde says she is great friends with Taylor Swift but is not part of the star’s squad. Although the 20-year-old star is close friends with ‘Shake It Off’ singer Taylor, she insisted that she doesn’t have many other celebrity friends and prefers a more low-key lifestyle. Speaking to ‘Sunrise’ co-host David Koch, she said: ‘’I don’t hang out with these people at all.’’ And when Koch replied, ‘’But hang-on, you’re part of Taylor’s squad, all the magazines tell us,’’ Lorde simply groaned. She added: ‘’You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I’m not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily.’’

Taylor’s squad includes stars including Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid and while Lorde has often gushed about how close she and Taylor are, she doesn’t appear interested having a large number of celebrity pals. And Lorde admitted in a separate interview, that she has no interest in fame. Speaking on Australia’s ‘Today’ show, she said that after her success at the Grammys: ‘’I really withdrew myself from being a public person and went home.’ Meanwhile, Lorde previously admitted she ‘’sucks’’ at being famous. She said: ‘’When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since ‘Royals’ was really big. Which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous. And that’s fine.