Karachi-HUM Films hosted the red carpet premiere of Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly and the talented Adnan Siddiqui’s debut Bollywood movie ‘Mom’ at Nueplex Cinemas, Karachi. The red carpet premiere was attended by the who’s who of Pakistan’s entertainment landscape, movie buffs, critics and media.

Distributed under the banner of HUM Films in Pakistan, ‘Mom’ is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor. ‘Mom’s’ story revolves around the stressed relationship of Devki and her daughter Arya, widened by an unfortunate incident, to a point of no return and the choices that Devki has to make – not between “what is wrong or right’, but between ‘what is wrong and very wrong’. ‘Mom’ is Devki’s fight for her daughter’s love knowing the consequences she may have to face.

The film received immense appreciation from the viewers and the Pakistani stars were given standing ovation for their brilliant acting performance. Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui also shared their experience working with the stalwarts of Bollywood in their debut project across the border. Sharing her views actor Sajal Aly said, “The experience of working with legends like Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui cannot be expressed in words. It was their love and support that I was able to delve into the character and perform to the best of my abilities. I would like to dedicate this project to my mother and to the Pakistan entertainment industry. My mother sadly is no longer with us, and how I wish she were here to see what I have accomplished.”

“You have seen how brilliantly Sajal has performed in the movie; it is a victory not only for her but the entire entertainment industry of Pakistan. Working across the border doesn’t mean one has forgotten his/her values or country as we are representatives of Pakistan and its entertainment industry, regardless of where we work. Artists are the ambassadors of peace and love and it is our duty to rise above the hatred and tensions and work towards a common goal of achieving peace through the arts.” added Adnan Siddiqui.

Apart from Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui, the film boasts a stellar cast includingSridevi and Akshay Khanna who have made a comeback after a long time, with a special appearance by the Incredible Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Music for the film has been composed by none other than the maestro A. R. Rahman. The film is currently being screened all across Pakistan.