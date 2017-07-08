LOSANGELES-Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury in ‘Captain Marvel’, despite being kept in the dark about his part in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

The 68-year-old actor was last seen as the one-eyed super-spy in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ back in 2015, and prior to that he was shot and hospitalised in ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ a year before.

But Jackson has been absent from following films despite being the main recruiter of the ‘Avengers’, but said he doesn’t know if he is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers 4’. In March, the actor said: ‘’Who says I am? I don’t know. I’m asking you; I’m hoping you know maybe something I don’t know. I haven’t heard from them. I don’t know what’s going on yet.’’ Despite being kept in the dark about his character’s return to the current MCU, Deadline report Jackson has definitely been added to the cast for ‘Captain Marvel’ starring Brie Larson as the titular character. The actress is set to star as Carol Danvers and her titular alter-ego in the 2019 standalone movie, and has said the character acts as the missing link between Earth and what’s happening in the wider Marvel Comics universe.

Asked by Yahoo! Movies how the superhero fits in to the stories already established by the likes of ‘Iron Man’, ‘Captain America’, and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, Brie said: ‘’Well, quite simply, she’s kind of like the bridge between these two worlds.

‘’She’s the bridge between what’s happening up in space and what’s happening down on Earth.’’

Meanwhile, Marvel studio head Kevin Feige previously admitted Brie, 27, had to overcome some tough obstacles before she was offered the role.

He said: ‘’Listen, we set the bar very high with the first casting decision we ever made with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.