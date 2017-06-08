Humaima Malick has always been seen participating and reaching out far beyond the entertainment industry's domain and advocating for socially active and responsible causes.

As a vocal advocate for women's rights, running campaigns on social media and giving a voice to those women who have none, she has been involved with the Women Protection Bill passed by the Punjab Governmnet.

Humaima has also been an active member of the SeedOut campaign and has been an ambassador for change for the organisation which helps poverty stricken people become entrepreneurs.

This time around she has unloved herself in the endorsement of Leisure Leagues, a one of a kind initiative brought to Pakistan by the Trunkwalas and World Group that brings Pakistan home.

Being a philanthropist and activist, she believes that no little act of kindness is ever a waste.

The BOL actress, being the most feminine of females, has taken up the responsibility to motivate both male and female football players but female ones in particular defying all rigid gender roles and perceptions of feminine stardom.

Humaima’s Pakistani venture Arth 2 — a film that’s quite close to her heart — is in production. She will also be seen with Mahira Khan in Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jatt.