TS-LONODN-Australian star Nicole Kidman won the Best Film Actress gong at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London.
The Australian star - who was on hand to collect her prize at Berkeley Square Gardens, following her acclaimed performances in ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Lion’ - took the opportunity to remind actresses that age shouldn’t restrict their career ambitions. During her acceptance speech, the 49-year-old star said: ‘’I want to tell all the women out there - it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50.’’
Nicole has recently enjoyed a career resurgence and the actress admitted that the award represented an early birthday present, which she will officially celebrate on June 20. She said: ‘’I’m going to take this as a birthday present - I’m about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years.’’ Meanwhile, British pop group Little Mix won the Music Act award, while singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was given the Next Breakthrough gong.
TV host James Corden - who has returned to London for a week-long residency of ‘The Late Late Show’ - was named the Man Of The Year.
James’ award comes shortly after he admitted to feeling like a ‘’tourist’’ on his return to the UK capital from Los Angeles.
Speaking shortly after the recent terrorist attack in London, the 38-year-old star said: ‘’I’ve felt like a tourist drinking it all in. It’s such a wonderful place to be and we’re going to try to celebrate that as much as we can, and provide people with a bit of light and levity throughout everything that has been going on in the news, politically, here right now.’’
