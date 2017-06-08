LOS ANGELES:- Bosses at Universal want Michael Fassbender to join the ‘Dark Universe’ franchise, as well as Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, and Angelina Jolie. The new cinematic universe - which launches with the upcoming reboot of ‘The Mummy’ - is set to bring together the movie giants’ most classic monsters, and company bosses are already looking at which big names they can bring into their roster. Alex Kurtzman, who directed ‘The Mummy’ - which stars Tom Cruise - has said the studio would be interested in securing the ‘X-Men’ actor, alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, and Charlize Theron, for roles in productions including ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Dracula’.–TL

He said: ‘’I’d love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I’d love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I’d love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie. ‘’We know we’re going to do ‘Frankenstein’, ‘Bride of Frankenstein’, ‘Dracula’, ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Invisible Man’. There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off.’’