LOS ANGELES:- John McInerney, the frontman of pop band Bad Boys Blue, has been hospitalised after a serious car accident. The crash happened while the group were travelling from a gig in the Russian city of Novosibirsk to Tomsk on Saturday. MCInerney, 59, suffered a fractured hip and was taken to a hospital in Tomsk, before being transferred to one in Warsaw, Poland, via Moscow. On Sunday his backing musician Micha? Drozda wrote on Facebook, “John was brought to the hospital in the taxi where he got the first aid and then was transported to the hospital in Tomsk where he successfully suffered surgery (sic) on his hip fracture.

“Tomorrow, John will be transported to Moscow and then from Moscow to Warsaw where he will continue recovering. Last but not least John would like to say ‘thank you’ to the medical personnel and support staff of the said hospitals.”