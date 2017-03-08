LOS ANGELES-Demi Lovato has created an Instagram account for her pet dog Batman, the adorable puppy she got after her beloved mutt Buddy died. The 24-year-old singer has over 54 million followers of her own page on the photo-sharing platform and no she has decided that her adorable mutt mate deserves his own audience.

Demi announced Batman was on Instagram with a post to her 41.3 million Twitter followers on Monday night. Her tweet read: ‘’It’s official: my dog has an instagram. @demisbatman (sic)’’

So far there are just a few photos of Batman on the site, including a super-sweet snap of Demi cuddling Batman along with the caption ‘’Mom’’. Other pics feature the diminutive dog standing with his bunny toy, Batman sleeping next to a cushion that matches his black fur and another of the pop star’s canine pal in the recording studio with her. Since his account went live, Batman has already attracted over 4,800 followers. Demi got Batman after her beloved pooch Buddy was killed by a coyote in 2015. Although Buddy is gone the dog lives on in Demi’s heart and last July she remembered her four-legged friend in a touching Twitter post on the one-year anniversary of his death. She wrote at the time: ‘’RIP to my baby boy Buddy. You will forever be my baby angel. I miss you so much.. Wish Batman could’ve met his big brother. One year since I lost you. I love you Buddy. (sic)’’

Following his death, Demi got a tattoo to pay homage to Buddy, which said: ‘’Buddy was here’’, and was inked in the form of a child’s handwriting.