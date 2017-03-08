HOLLYWOOD-LOS ANGELES-Emma Watson still finds great comfort in TV sitcom Friends almost 13 years after it went off air.

The 26-year-old Harry Potter star grew up with the beloved TV show and admits she still watches reruns, which amuses all her American pals.

“This is going to make me seem very uncool,” the British actress tells Coveteur magazine of her guilty pleasure.

“In the UK, Friends still plays. There’s one channel that it’s on basically all the time, and I will watch Friends reruns forever. My friends are like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ It’s one of those comforting things to have in the background that just kind of makes you feel like everything’s going to be OK.”