LOS ANGELES-Gal Gadot believes Wonder Woman is the superhero every young girl needs as a role model to look up to. The 31-year-old actress is thrilled to be playing the superhero as she wants young women to have someone to look up to when they’re growing up. She said: ‘’First of all, she doesn’t see that difference between any gender. It’s not even an issue. She comes from this world where men and women are equal and it’s not a thing to be a man or to be a woman. She feels that she can do everything and she will go for it.

‘’She’s a peace seeker; she wouldn’t go and look to start a battle or a fight. She would try to solve it in any other different way, but I think that’s what’s beautiful about Wonder Woman.’’ And that particularly resonated with Gal when she had a conversation with her five-year-old daughter Alma about female role models. She added to Collider.com: ‘’It’s funny because I just had the conversation with my daughter two nights ago. I put her to bed and I was reading her a story and it was about princesses ... and then she was talking about the prince, the guy, she called him the prince, and she said, ‘Yeah, and the prince, they’re usually very strong.’ And I asked her, ‘And what about the princesses?’ [And she said,] ‘They’re weak.’ ‘And how do you think they should be, Alma?’

‘’She said, ‘They should be strong,’ and I feel very proud that finally this movie is being made, because all of you guys, all men and all boys, always had a figure to look up to, whether it’s Superman or Batman or Spider-Man, or whatever it is, they always had heroes to look up to and for girls, it’s always the princesses are being saved or being passive and finally Wonder Woman, she’s fearless, she’s proactive, she believes in herself. She believes she can do everything, and that’s a true woman for me.’’