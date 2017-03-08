Humaima Malick voices about her life struggles on Int’l Women’s Day that she is not just a movie star but also an artist, lover, activist and humanitarian.

Eminent actress and model Humaima Malick has made her way to our hearts by her outstanding performance in Shoaib Mansoor’s BOL and acquired a movie star status, later, became a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

While talking to The Nation Humaima told that being the middle one among six siblings, she learned to sacrifice from a young age to provide for her younger ones.

“It was my dream to study abroad, but I couldn’t make it, however I made it possible for my younger siblings to fulfill their dreams,” she said. Today, all her siblings are settled and successful and she is to be credited for that.

“I am the woman, I am today because I took on the responsibility at a tender age, for that I am thankful to my mom,” she mentioned her strength made her considerate and compassionate.

“Being a woman, I am particularly sympathetic towards the struggle of women. It’s something I really feel passionate about,” she added.

Humaima is extremely vocal on social media and uses her status as an influencer to voice the various issues shared by women, she said, “I became deeply moved and saddened by the recent heinous acts of honor killing, acid attacks and other attacks on women that I decided to not just limit my activism to social media but to become associated with various organisations working for women and children.”

Being a philanthropist and activist, she believes that no little act of kindness is ever a waste.

Emphasising that women make up 52% of our population, she said, “Education is essential for women. We discriminate between our people a lot in terms of social standing but education will change that.” She went on to say that, “Marriage does not limit a woman and the most successful women are those who are self-sufficient."

Currently, she is the brand ambassador of Seed Out, an organisation aimed at helping the underprivileged. She was also associated with the Punjab Government in endorsing the ‘Women Protection Bill’ that aimed at giving protection to women. She regularly gives motivational lectures at universities, most recent of which was at FC College, Lahore.

Humaima’s Pakistani venture Arth 2 — a film that’s quite close to her heart — is in production. She will also be seen with Mahira Khan in Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jatt.