LONDON-Kate Moss set up the eponymous modelling agency, Kate Moss Agency, last year because it was the ‘’natural thing’’ for her to do and she wanted to protect budding models. The 43-year-old supermodel - who was scouted at the age of 14 years old and has boasted a career spanning almost three decades - founded her own modelling company last year, after she quit Storm Models in April, so she could take ‘’responsibility’’ for her choices as a model, her reputation, and to enable her to protect budding models from feeling ‘’insecure’’ about themselves in the industry.

Speaking about her latest venture in the April issue of British Vogue, which the golden haired beauty features on the cover of, she said: ‘’So, as I get older, it seemed like the natural thing to do was to take responsibility for my choices both as a model and with the branding I put my name to. ‘’I don’t want a young girl to feel bad if she has to wait around. I was that person with Steven Meisel, even though I was the face of CK at the time. I had to sit around for days. It can be really hard. I’m maternal; I don’t want the girls to feel insecure.’’ Although the catwalk icon - who has 14-year-old daughter Lila with her former partner Jefferson Hack - is ‘’prepared’’ to pose in skimpy ensembles for photoshoots because that may be the brief she was given, she is determined to protect aspiring stars under her label from those extreme situations.

She explained: ‘’As a model I am prepared to stand in a bikini at the end of an ice glacier when it’s minus 30, because that is what the client has booked me to do and that’s the job.’’

The fashion muse has admitted she isn’t bothered by the attention her celebrity status receives.

Speaking about the public attention, she said: ‘’Actually, it doesn’t particularly bother me. One guy sits outside the house. He comes to the country, too. Once he brought his kids and they spent the weekend sitting in the car.’’