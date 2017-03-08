PARIS-Rihanna has ‘’never’’ been more in love with a fashion range than she is with her new Fenty x Puma by Rihanna collection, which she showcased during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The 29-year-old singer - who was announced as the creative director of sportswear giant in 2014 - showcased her Autumn/Winter 2017 line for the fashion house on Monday in Paris, France, and the entrepreneur believes her latest designs are her most favourite creations to date.

The ‘Work’ hitmaker shared a video of yesterday’s event, which was a montage of behind-the-scenes footage as well as snippets of the catwalk show, on her Instagram account.

Speaking in the clip, the brunette beauty said: ‘’I have never been in love with a collection more than this one.’’

The fashion mogul has included a mix of ‘’exaggerated pieces’’, garments with ‘’a lot of colour’’ and simplistic items of clothing in her capsule, which is her ‘’favourite’’ thing to do when designing.

She explained: ‘’It’s a lot of simple things and then a lot of colour, more exaggerated pieces that combine really well together. And that’s my favourite thing to do.’’ Rihanna captioned the video: ‘’BTS. Counting down the minutes until my #FENTYXPUMA AW17 fashion show! #PaRIH @puma (sic).’’

And the Barbados-born star has been credited as a ‘’fearless leader’’.

Alongside a picture of Rihanna strutting on the runway after her presentation, which was shared on the Fenty x Puma photo-sharing site, it read: ‘’Fearless leader.

Although the brand teased the collection ahead of the showcase during Paris Fashion Week with close up images of the detailing on the products, Rihanna also opted to live stream the fashion show on social media, which was an idea she had been contemplating ahead of the exhibition. Speaking previously, she wrote: ‘’Prep. #FENTYXPUMA #AW17 might go live for my first time tonight so y’all can see what me and the @Puma squad really up to out here in PaRIH. #BTS #PFW (sic).’’