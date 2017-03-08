LOS ANGELES-Big Little Town has revealed how Taylor Swift sent their hit track ‘Better Man’ to them in an email and told them it was ‘’no big deal’’ if they didn’t want to record it.

The country music group - which includes Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet - has revealed Taylor sent over the track, which hit number one in the charts, as she could only ‘’hear their voices on it’’.

Revealing what the email said, they shared: ‘’I wrote this song and I keep hearing your voices on it. I know you’re making a record - if you want to cut it, great. If not, no big deal.’’

Whilst Kimberly added: ‘’We thanked the good Lord it didn’t go in his spam folder.’’ And after receiving the email, Philip immediately sent it over to his bandmates, who gave it their seal of approval. Kimberly added to People magazine: ‘’We all listened to it individually and then we were on the road with Luke Bryan all year.

‘’So every evening in the dressing room when we were getting ready, we would play the song over and over and over. Instantly that chorus had us hooked. The lush harmony felt so much like us!’’

Meanwhile, fans eager to hear more material from Taylor might not have too long to wait after her close friend Ed Sheeran previously teased he thinks Taylor could release new music before the end of 2017. He said previously: ‘’Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year. Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records.’’

And Ed hasn’t ruled out hitting the studio with Taylor once again, following their impressive effort on 2013 hit ‘Everything Has Changed’.

Ed said a collaboration would ‘’definitely happen’’ but wouldn’t be drawn on an exact date, telling fans it would happen ‘’certainly in our lifetime’’.