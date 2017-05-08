LOS ANGELES:- The actor plays Drax in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and promises new faces. Next year, the Avengers team will reassemble and make their way to cinemas once more, as they take on their biggest challenge to-date in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Bringing Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye and the Hulk together again may seem like a bad idea when you recall all of the bad blood between the once-warring characters, but if they’re to save the world from the evil Thanos, they’ll have to put those differences aside.