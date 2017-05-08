LOS ANGELES-Bella Hadid isn’t looking for love because she is enjoying her independence and freedom.

The 20-year-old model has been single since she split from The Weeknd after 18 months of dating last November, but she is happy with life on her own and embracing her independence.

She told Grazia magazine: ‘’I’m focused on myself. It’s like I’m finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go.

‘’I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else.’’

Bella’s family have recently moved out to a new ranch but she doesn’t want to tell anyone where they have moved as she fears her relatives, including model siblings Gigi and Anwar and her mother Yolanda, won’t feel safe otherwise.

She said: ‘’It’s not just for my sake, I’m also not telling you [where it is] for my mom and brother and sister so we feel safe.

‘’It’s weird not being able to be comfortable, but I guess it’s better to be safe than sorry.’’

The brunette beauty recently revealed she surrounds herself with honest people in order to stay grounded.

She shared: ‘’It’s tough, but I keep the people around me I’ve known since I was a kid. They know who I am and tell me not to be a b***h if I am.’’

Bella also said meditation plays a key role in keeping herself grounded in reality.

She explained: ‘’I meditate to start the day. I have a meditation music list that helps me sleep. I like to listen to music and be around my friends.

‘’I’m very lucky that my job lets me travel the world. I went sky-diving twice in Dubai last week, which was just incredible. Jamaica is my favourite place.’’