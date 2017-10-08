NEW YORK:- The final poems of Leonard Cohen, completed days before the legendary songwriter died, will be published in an anthology next year, his estate announced late Friday. Entitled “The Flame,” the volume will include Cohen’s unpublished poems as well as his prose pieces and illustrations and lyrics to his three final albums. Explaining the metaphor in the title, Robert Kory, who was Cohen’s manager, said that the Montreal-born artist had finished “The Flame” days before his death and it “reveals to all the intensity of his inner fire.”