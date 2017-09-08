LOS ANGELES:- Belgian film-maker Agnes Varda is to become the first female director to be awarded an honorary Oscar. Varda, 89, was one of the key figures in the French New Wave in the 1960s, making films like Cleo from 5 to 7, Le Bonheur and The Creatures. She’ll be one of four people to get honorary Oscars this year as the organisers aim to reflect diversity. Writer-director Charles Burnett, actor Donald Sutherland and cinematographer Owen Roizman are the other recipients. Famously, only one woman has ever won a competitive Oscar for directing - Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.–BBC