LAHORE - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Urdu 1 channel for Aamir Khan’s Bollywood film Dangal. Urdu1 aired Dangal which was not given permission for screening by Board of Film Censors in Pakistan.

Pemra has identified certain scenes which were deemed inappropriate for viewing in Pakistan as well.

Therefore, the network has been given a seven-day period to furnish a reply in this regard. The CEO of the organisaton has also been called upon for a personal hearing, while; the content is banned under the Pemra laws and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

Pemra has also received more complaints regarding illegal broadcast of Bollywood movies, namely: Wanted and Dabang.

Talking to The Nation Nina Kashif, General Manager Marketing at Urdu1 said, “I will come up with a legal notice.

It’s not the first time we are screening Dangal we showcased it on Eidul Fitr but I don’t know why Pemra is making an issue this time. Aamir Khan demanded not to cut the flag of India while screening the film which was not acceptable to Pemra,” she said.