Karachi-Pakistan’s premier entertainment channel HUM, organized a press conference at Avari Tower, Karachi to announce the date and the most anticipated Viewers’ Choice categories nominations of the country’s biggest and most glamorous television awards show, the 5th HUM Awards 2017.

The prestigious awards show, slated to take place on April 29, 2017 in the Cultural Capital of Pakistan, Lahore will have the crème de la crème of Pakistan’s entertainment landscape under one roof.

The 5th edition of HUM Awards promises epic grandeur and will boast exhilarating performances by the heartthrobs of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With productions like Udaari, Bin Roye, Mann Mayal, Sang-e-Marmar, Gul-e-Rana and Choti Si Zindagi to name a few in the past year, one will witness a tussle between the best of Pakistani dramas for the coveted HUM Award. This year, HUM Awards will include 7Viewers’ Choicecategories, divided into Best Actor Male (Popular), Best Actor Female (Popular), Best on Screen Couple (Popular), Best Drama Serial (Popular), Best Music Video, Best Music Singleand Best Original Soundtrack (Popular).

Speaking on the occasion, Sultana Siddiqui President HUM Network said, “Our aim is to make every new awards ceremony better than the previous one and to continue introducing new and realistic topics in our serials to make them interesting and relatable to our viewers, and thus highlight them in our awards ceremony. We put in a lot of effort and time to present the best andwe hope that viewers and media like what we are doing.” The glittering awards ceremony is held every year to acknowledge and honour the contributions of actors, singers, writers, directors and producers associated with the channel’s plays/productions along with awards in the categories of music and fashion, she said.