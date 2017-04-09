LOS ANGELES-Emma Stone has responded to the Arizona teen who asked her to prom by recreating La La Land. According to Jacob Staudenmaier, Stone sent along regrets at not being able to attend.

“JACOB, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received,” Staudenmair read during an appearance on Friday’s Good Morning America (video above). “I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. THANK YOU. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

On Wednesday, the Phoenix high school student released a video in which he recreated the opening scene to La La Land altering the lyrics of “Another Day of Sun” to ask Stone to prom.

Speaking to ABC earlier this week, Staudenmaier said he came up with the idea because of prior promposals and his love for La La Land.

“It was one of my favorite films and I’ve always liked Emma Stone as an actor and I guess that spawned the idea of maybe asking her to the prom,” he said.