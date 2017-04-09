HBO just released a couple of promos featuring the characters from all its hit shows, but it included some extra Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans.

According to Marie Claire, the commercials revealed, for the first time, what all the series' main characters are dressed like for the highly anticipated upcoming season.

Previous seasons saw characters like Daenerys Targaryen wearing sleeveless breezy dresses in Meereen, or even Cersei Lannister in few layers and patterned fabrics in sunny King's Landing. But this time, the wardrobes are all winter-ready: dark colors, heavy leathers, and thick furs abound. (There's no footage of Missandei, but we assume she's ditched the crop top.) As we were told in Season 6: Winter is here. The characters are all dressing accordingly.

Jon Snow

The King in the North continues to wear his signature furs.

Daenerys Targaryen

She's ditched her light and airy blue garbs for a fur-lined dress with a chain and maroon cape.

Cersei Lannister

The Queen of the Seven Kingdoms wears her new crown and a gunmetal grey gown with embellished shoulder pads, which is similar to what she wore in the Season 6 finale.

Sansa Stark

She copies Jon Snow's fur layering trick for a grey ensemble complete with a chain and leather straps. Winterfell does get chilly.

Arya Stark

Last time we saw Arya, she was killing off Walder Frey. Now, her leather and fur ensemble hints she's made her way further north, with her sword Needle, of course.

Bran Stark

The youngest surviving Stark sports scraggly brown fur and some sort of burlap to keep him warm north of The Wall.

Jamie Lannister

The deep royal red and black leather are a fine match for the golden fake hand.

Tyrion Lannister

Perhaps all that time with Daenerys has influenced him to take on some blue. He also wears his new Hand of the Queen brooch on his striped leather top.

Tormund

In his classic shaggy Wildling gear.

The Hound

Going for a distressed quilted look.

HODOR

Bran's beloved caretaker makes a surprise appearance in the video! Does that mean he's still alive in the seventh season? Or did HBO just want to squeeze in a bit of nostalgia for their latest commercial?