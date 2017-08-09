LONDON-Blondie have extended their UK tour this November adding three new shows in Nottingham, Brighton and Cardiff.

Blondie have added three more dates to their UK tour due to high demand.

The ‘Call Me’ hitmakers have been touring ever since the release of their latest album ‘Pollinator’ and have decided to add Nottingham on November 7, Brighton on November 8 and Cardiff on Friday 10 to their run this November.

Debbie Harry’s band have sold out London’s O2 Brixton Academy and Manchester’s O2 Apollo, with tickets snapped up in less than 24 hours for the latter show. However, they added an extra night on Friday, November 17 at Brixton.

Blondie played an incredible set featuring many of the band’s greatest hits when they supported headliner Phil Collins at Barclaycard presents British Summertime Hyde Park in June.

And Debbie and her bandmates are showing no signs of slowing down with all the shows they’ve got booked in.

Before those dates in November, Blondie will be performing at BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park on Sunday September 10. With their LP ‘Pollinator’ the group want to raise awareness about the plight of the bee population and fans can help make a difference by purchasing special limited edition ‘Pollinator/Save The Bees’ T-shirts - the net proceeds of which will go directly to the conservation of the insects through education, consumer empowerment and political activation along. Blondie have been working with the Pollinator Partnership, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace on the campaign.