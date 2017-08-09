LOSANGELES-Drake surprised fans during his headline set at OVO festival in Toronto, Canada on Monday (07.08.17) by announcing he’s working on a follow-up to 2016’s ‘Views’.

Drake has revealed he’s working on a new album. The ‘One Dance’ rapper headlined his OVO music festival in his hometown of Toronto, Canada on Monday night where he told the audience he’s set to return to the studio to prepare his follow-up to the hugely successful ‘Views’.

Speaking on stage, with the backdrop of 2016 LP behind him, Drake told the crowd: ‘’Im going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you.’’

It comes after the 30-year-old rapper released ‘Signs’ for fashion brand Louis Vuitton. The track was unveiled at the fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 catwalk show at the Domaine du Palais Royal in Paris, France in June. The compilation of songs broke streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Within the first 24 hours of being released the project, garnered a whopping 89.9 million streams globally on Apple Music, handing him a new world record for streams in a 24-hour period.