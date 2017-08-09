LONDON-Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, 30 Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes will perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Fifth Harmony are to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The flame-haired star is expected to sing a song from his recent chart-topping album ‘Divide’ when he takes to the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 27, where Lorde, 30 Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes will also play.

Katy Perry and The Weeknd are also set to perform on the night, and they could be in front of the audience a lot more as they both have five nominations each.

The Weeknd is up for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing.

He will face off against Kendrick Lamar in four of those categories, and the 30-year-old rapper has nods for four others, leading the nominations with an impressive eight.

Kendrick is also up for Best Hip Hop Video, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography for the video for his hit single ‘Humble’.

Katy’s single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ is nominated for Best Pop Video, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, whilst her track ‘Bon Appetite’ is up for Best Art Direction.

The MTV VMAs has hit the headlines for various reasons over the years, such as in 1984 when Madonna sang ‘Like a Virgin’ while rolling around the stage in a white wedding dress, and in 2003 she kissed Britney Spears on stage.

Britney also shocked in 2001 when she performed ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ with a giant yellow python draped across her shoulders, and there was another controversial smooch in 1994 when Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley shared an awkward kiss on stage just three months after tying the knot.