LOSANGELES-The fourth episode of season 7 continued to push forward at a rapid pace.

This week’s episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ was another brilliant burst of action and drama, with more big moves being made by everybody involved and Drogon finally getting to jump right into the midst of it all, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) sat on his back whilst he did so.

Sophie Turner returned to ‘Game of Thrones’ this season as Sansa StarkSophie Turner returned to ‘Game of Thrones’ this season as Sansa Stark

With so many major things happening this week, it’s hard to remember absolutely everything that went down - especially after that shock episode ending - but one thing that everybody is sure to remember is yet another Stark family reunion.

When Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) returned to Winterfell in last week’s episode, viewers were left a little put off by his new, strange state of mind. When meeting his sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) once more, he didn’t tell her any of the important information he had discovered, instead opting to let her know how beautiful she looked on the night she was raped.

So, when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) made her way through the Winterfell gates this week, we hoped for something a little more friendly. That’s exactly what we got, as Sansa and Arya embraced and even joked around with one another. Arya was also gifted the Valyrian dagger that was used in an attempt to kill Bran back in season 1 by her brother, but he again looked subdued and strange when interacting with his sister.