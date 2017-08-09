LOSANGELES-Actress Deborah Ann Woll says the heroes are coming together to “solve one big problem”. If you’re looking to Marvel’s upcoming Netflix series ‘The Defenders’ to tie up some loose ends following ‘Daredevil’ season 2, you may be a little disappointed to learn that this won’t actually happen for the most part until the solo series makes its comeback next year.

Deborah Ann Woll opened up about ‘The Defenders’Deborah Ann Woll opened up about ‘The Defenders’

Not only that, but Deborah Ann Woll - who plays Karen Page in both of the shows - has hinted that the first season of ‘The Defenders’ could also be its last, as the heroes involved are only actually coming together to “solve this one big problem”. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are those heroes, and they’ll be working alongside one another as well as with their comrades from their various solo series to take down adversary Alexandra, played by the always-brilliant Sigourney Weaver. Speaking with Screen Rant, Deborah Ann Woll explained: “I think it’s also good to remember that ‘Defenders’, because we’re bringing everybody together, it’s a little bit of a one-off, for lack of a better word.