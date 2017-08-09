As Pakistan is coming close to celebrating its 70th Independence Day everyone is stepping up to show their love for the country.

The famous singer Haroon Rashid (Ex-Awaz Band member) is back with his old song Dil Say of 2002 but with a beautiful new video. Muniba Mazari, the social activist, Javed Bashir classical singer and Farhan Bogra the maestro of Rubab are part of this video.

The video has been put up on Dil Say Pakistan facebook page and is being greatly appreciated

It’s symbolically a very strong video too as Aakif Azeem, survivor of Army Public School attack has a lead role. As all the others are gathered in the garden, while Aakif brings a hero box with a view finder to encourage people to look into it and find inspiration by seeing the heroes, role models and landscapes of Pakistan.

The first three celebrities that are seen in the hero box are Abdul Sattar Edhi, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a Pakistani journalist, filmmaker and activist, and Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Laureate. Then female cricketer Nahida, Sarfaraz Ahmed the captain of Pakistan male cricket team, and Samina Baigh the only Pakistani woman and the third Pakistani to climb Mount Everest can be seen. Along with it landscapes and monuments of Pakistan were also shown.

Theme of the video is to reclaim the lost identity, to celebrate our country's diversity and acknowledge its unsung heroes. Even though the song is old but this video has a new feel to it. The video was shot in Islamabad and directed by Shariq Khan. There is a feel of celebration of diversity and people from all backgrounds are united showing the motto of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, unity.

Dil Say Pakistan is Pakistan’s first transmedia campaign which entails documentaries, music videos, TV shows, radio programs, virtual reality experiences, social media activities, animation series, film festivals and on ground activities across the country to celebrate Pakistan’s diversity, acknowledge its unsung heroes and enable social good.