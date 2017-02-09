KARACHI: Famous Pakistani veteran film actress Shabnam is arriving in Karachi today at to participate in Karachi Literature Festival (KLF).

Shabnam will attend two session at the KLF, the first on Saturday 2:15 till 3:15 PM with the title “Phool aur Shabnam” in which Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari will be in conversation with Shabnam.

The second session will held on Sunday February 12 from 3.30 – 4.30 PM titled “Cinema across the Borders” the session will be moderated by Umber Khairi, whereas Shabnam, Nadeem Baig, Priyanka Jha, Mustafa Qureshi and Asif Raza Mir will be in the panel. This is the first time that actress Shabnam is participating in any literature festival.