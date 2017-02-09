HOLLYWOOD-LOS ANGELES-The 20-year-old’s appointment as Bulgari’s new poster girl further cements her status as one of the world’s most in demand models, after previously posing for the likes of Balmain and Fendi.

She’ll be starring in the Italian jewellery and luxury goods brand fall 17 images, modelling bags, eyewear and silks across print, digital and social media platforms.

“I don’t remember specific pieces, but I remember my mom loving it and Bulgari being talked about in the household,” Bella said of her relationship with the brand on the Bulgari set, reports WWD. “It’s so crazy I am working with them now. I’ve always seen it as such a beautiful classy brand.” During the chat Bella also let slip that the shoot actually marked her second collaboration with the brand, though Bulgari wouldn’t be pushed on further details. Like many luxury labels, Bulgari has set its sights on tapping into the Millennial market, with the label’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin explaining how Bella is a natural fit for the luxury label.

“She is quite young but very elegant,” he commented.

Lensed by noted fashion photographer Terry Richardson, the ads will drop later this year.