LAHORE: In a recent interview, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan talked about her life as a single mother, debut in Bollywood through Raees, sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan.

She also told us how Pakistan’s renowned director Shoaib Mansoor encourages her to sing. “Shoaib Mansoor feels I’m better at singing than acting”, she said.

However, Mahira disagrees with him and has second thoughts about starting a singing career because according to her, she’s is too ‘self-critical’.

The popular star, who has also been widely praised across the border for her beauty and acting skills, has stressed that she became popular after doing Bol on cinema and Humsafar on television.

Mahira Khan is currently waiting for Raees to be released in Pakistan after it has been currently banned by censor board for certain reasons. She told that she prioritizes her child and plays an active role being a single mom.

She said that her favorite Indian artists are Guru Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Sahir Ludhianvi.